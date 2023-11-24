How to Watch the Merrimack vs. Utah Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Utah Utes (4-1) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Merrimack Warriors (1-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Merrimack Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Merrimack vs. Utah Scoring Comparison
- The Warriors score 9.4 fewer points per game (51.8) than the Utes give up (61.2).
- Utah's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 51.8 points.
- The 101.4 points per game the Utes average are 44.4 more points than the Warriors allow (57.0).
- Utah has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 57.0 points.
- Merrimack has a 1-4 record when allowing fewer than 101.4 points.
- The Utes shoot 55.0% from the field, 16.9% higher than the Warriors concede defensively.
- The Warriors shoot 34.3% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Utes allow.
Merrimack Leaders
- Amaya Staton: 9.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK, 37.5 FG%
- Paloma Garcia: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Jayme Decesare: 10.2 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Rose Caso: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.1 FG%
- Diamond Christian: 4.8 PTS, 24.2 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)
Merrimack Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Rider
|L 61-47
|Alumni Gymnasium
|11/16/2023
|@ Northeastern
|L 58-47
|Cabot Center
|11/21/2023
|Bryant
|W 65-60
|Hammel Court
|11/24/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Siena
|-
|MVP Arena
|12/1/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Hammel Court
