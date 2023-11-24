The Utah Utes (4-1) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Merrimack Warriors (1-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET.

Merrimack Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: Pac-12 Network

Merrimack vs. Utah Scoring Comparison

  • The Warriors score 9.4 fewer points per game (51.8) than the Utes give up (61.2).
  • Utah's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 51.8 points.
  • The 101.4 points per game the Utes average are 44.4 more points than the Warriors allow (57.0).
  • Utah has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 57.0 points.
  • Merrimack has a 1-4 record when allowing fewer than 101.4 points.
  • The Utes shoot 55.0% from the field, 16.9% higher than the Warriors concede defensively.
  • The Warriors shoot 34.3% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Utes allow.

Merrimack Leaders

  • Amaya Staton: 9.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK, 37.5 FG%
  • Paloma Garcia: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 STL, 54.5 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
  • Jayme Decesare: 10.2 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
  • Rose Caso: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.1 FG%
  • Diamond Christian: 4.8 PTS, 24.2 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

Merrimack Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ Rider L 61-47 Alumni Gymnasium
11/16/2023 @ Northeastern L 58-47 Cabot Center
11/21/2023 Bryant W 65-60 Hammel Court
11/24/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center
11/28/2023 @ Siena - MVP Arena
12/1/2023 UC Riverside - Hammel Court

