The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6), with college football's 19th-ranked scoring defense, square off versus the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2) and their third-ranked defense on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Cornhuskers are just 1.5-point favorites. The over/under in this outing is 26.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Iowa matchup in this article.

Nebraska vs. Iowa Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lincoln, Nebraska
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline Iowa Moneyline
BetMGM Nebraska (-1.5) 26.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Nebraska (-1.5) 26.5 -125 +104 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Nebraska vs. Iowa Betting Trends

  • Nebraska has compiled a 4-6-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Cornhuskers have covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • Iowa is 4-5-1 ATS this season.
  • The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Nebraska & Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Iowa
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.