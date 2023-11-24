Will Pavel Zacha Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 24?
Can we count on Pavel Zacha finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins match up against the Detroit Red Wings at 1:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zacha stats and insights
- In seven of 18 games this season, Zacha has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Red Wings this season, he has scored one goal on seven shots.
- Zacha has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Zacha averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.6%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Zacha recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|21:08
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|15:20
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|17:27
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|22:41
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:41
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:11
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|21:17
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|20:28
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/30/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|21:10
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.