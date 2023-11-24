The Boston Bruins, Pavel Zacha included, will face the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Zacha in that upcoming Bruins-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Pavel Zacha vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

Zacha has averaged 19:19 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +9).

Zacha has a goal in seven of 18 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zacha has a point in 12 of 18 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Zacha has an assist in six of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Zacha's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

Zacha has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zacha Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +8.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 18 Games 5 14 Points 4 7 Goals 1 7 Assists 3

