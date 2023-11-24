How to Watch the UMass vs. Washington State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington State Cougars (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning stretch when visiting the UMass Minutewomen (1-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The contest airs on FloHoops.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
UMass Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- TV: FloHoops
UMass vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars' 74.7 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 71.3 the Minutewomen give up.
- Washington State is 4-0 when it scores more than 71.3 points.
- UMass is 1-2 when it gives up fewer than 74.7 points.
- The Minutewomen record only 1.7 more points per game (58.2) than the Cougars allow (56.5).
- When UMass totals more than 56.5 points, it is 0-3.
- Washington State is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 58.2 points.
- This year the Minutewomen are shooting 36.9% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Cougars give up.
- The Cougars' 46.6 shooting percentage from the field is 2.6 higher than the Minutewomen have conceded.
UMass Leaders
- Stefanie Kulesza: 13.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)
- Bre Bellamy: 8.8 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
- Kristin Williams: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)
- Tori Hyduke: 5.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 19.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Jermany Mapp: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Harvard
|L 78-57
|William D. Mullins Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Monmouth
|L 74-62
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|11/23/2023
|Green Bay
|L 85-52
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/24/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/25/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|12/1/2023
|@ Yale
|-
|John J. Lee Amphitheater
