The Washington State Cougars (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning stretch when visiting the UMass Minutewomen (1-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The contest airs on FloHoops.

UMass Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico TV: FloHoops

UMass vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

The Cougars' 74.7 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 71.3 the Minutewomen give up.

Washington State is 4-0 when it scores more than 71.3 points.

UMass is 1-2 when it gives up fewer than 74.7 points.

The Minutewomen record only 1.7 more points per game (58.2) than the Cougars allow (56.5).

When UMass totals more than 56.5 points, it is 0-3.

Washington State is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 58.2 points.

This year the Minutewomen are shooting 36.9% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Cougars give up.

The Cougars' 46.6 shooting percentage from the field is 2.6 higher than the Minutewomen have conceded.

UMass Leaders

Stefanie Kulesza: 13.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

13.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Bre Bellamy: 8.8 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

8.8 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Kristin Williams: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40) Tori Hyduke: 5.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 19.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

5.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 19.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Jermany Mapp: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

UMass Schedule