Friday's game that pits the Washington State Cougars (6-0) versus the UMass Minutewomen (1-5) at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-49 in favor of Washington State, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on November 24.

The Minutewomen head into this game after an 85-52 loss to Green Bay on Thursday.

UMass vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

UMass vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 81, UMass 49

Other A-10 Predictions

UMass Schedule Analysis

The Minutewomen's signature victory this season came against the Saint Peter's Peacocks, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 330) in our computer rankings. The Minutewomen took home the 56-44 win at home on November 6.

UMass has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

UMass has one loss against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.

UMass Leaders

Stefanie Kulesza: 13.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

13.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Bre Bellamy: 8.8 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

8.8 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Kristin Williams: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40) Tori Hyduke: 5.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 19.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

5.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 19.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Jermany Mapp: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

UMass Performance Insights

The Minutewomen are being outscored by 13.1 points per game with a -79 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.2 points per game (288th in college basketball) and allow 71.3 per contest (290th in college basketball).

