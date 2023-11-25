A-10 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saturday college basketball slate includes eight games with a A-10 team on the court. Among those contests is the Richmond Spiders squaring off against the Drake Bulldogs.
A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UMass Minutewomen vs. Maryland Terrapins
|11:00 AM ET, Saturday, November 25
|FloHoops
|Wichita State Shockers vs. Dayton Flyers
|11:00 AM ET, Saturday, November 25
|-
|George Washington Revolutionaries vs. Charlotte 49ers
|12:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|-
|UMass Lowell River Hawks at Fordham Rams
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Rhode Island Rams vs. Portland Pilots
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|-
|Richmond Spiders at Drake Bulldogs
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
