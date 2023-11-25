Arizona vs. Arizona State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The No. 16 Arizona Wildcats (8-3) will meet a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.
Arizona vs. Arizona State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
Arizona vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-10.5)
|50.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-10.5)
|49.5
|-420
|+320
Arizona vs. Arizona State Betting Trends
- Arizona is 8-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread once when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Arizona State has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this year.
- When playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season, the Sun Devils have an ATS record of 4-2.
Arizona & Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds
|Arizona
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
+50000
|Arizona State
|To Win the Pac-12
|+3000
+3000
