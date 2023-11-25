Saturday's contest between the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) and the Boston College Eagles (3-3) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 67-62 based on our computer prediction, with Wisconsin taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on November 25.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Eagles suffered a 73-65 loss to Marquette.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Boston College vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston College vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 67, Boston College 62

Other ACC Predictions

Boston College Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Eagles defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders at home on November 6 by a score of 66-61.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Eagles are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most losses.

Boston College has one loss versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

The Eagles have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Boston College 2023-24 Best Wins

66-61 at home over Holy Cross (No. 132) on November 6

71-56 on the road over Providence (No. 153) on November 19

67-58 at home over Northeastern (No. 217) on November 12

Boston College Leaders

Andrea Daley: 15.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 50.7 FG%

15.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 50.7 FG% Dontavia Waggoner: 11 PTS, 3.5 STL, 33.8 FG%

11 PTS, 3.5 STL, 33.8 FG% Teya Sidberry: 13.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

13.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) T'Yana Todd: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

11.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) JoJo Lacey: 4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 22.7 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24)

Boston College Performance Insights

The Eagles have been outscored by 1.3 points per game (scoring 65.7 points per game to rank 199th in college basketball while giving up 67 per contest to rank 227th in college basketball) and have a -8 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.