Boston College vs. Wisconsin Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's contest between the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) and the Boston College Eagles (3-3) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 67-62 based on our computer prediction, with Wisconsin taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on November 25.
In their most recent game on Friday, the Eagles suffered a 73-65 loss to Marquette.
Boston College vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
Boston College vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wisconsin 67, Boston College 62
Boston College Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their best win this season, the Eagles defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders at home on November 6 by a score of 66-61.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Eagles are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most losses.
- Boston College has one loss versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the country.
- The Eagles have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.
Boston College 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-61 at home over Holy Cross (No. 132) on November 6
- 71-56 on the road over Providence (No. 153) on November 19
- 67-58 at home over Northeastern (No. 217) on November 12
Boston College Leaders
- Andrea Daley: 15.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 50.7 FG%
- Dontavia Waggoner: 11 PTS, 3.5 STL, 33.8 FG%
- Teya Sidberry: 13.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
- T'Yana Todd: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
- JoJo Lacey: 4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 22.7 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24)
Boston College Performance Insights
- The Eagles have been outscored by 1.3 points per game (scoring 65.7 points per game to rank 199th in college basketball while giving up 67 per contest to rank 227th in college basketball) and have a -8 scoring differential overall.
