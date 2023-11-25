Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins will be in action on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Rangers. Thinking about a wager on Marchand? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Brad Marchand vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Marchand has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 19:29 on the ice per game.

Marchand has scored a goal in six of 19 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Marchand has a point in 14 of 19 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Marchand has an assist in 10 of 19 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Marchand's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

Marchand has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchand Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 40 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the least in the league.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 19 Games 3 19 Points 3 7 Goals 0 12 Assists 3

