Here's a peek at the injury report for the Boston Bruins (14-2-3), which currently has two players listed, as the Bruins prepare for their matchup against the New York Rangers (14-3-1) at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 25 at 1:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Grzelcyk D Out Upper Body Morgan Geekie C Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Fox D Out Lower Body Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins Season Insights

Boston has scored the eighth-most goals in the league (64 total, 3.4 per game).

Its goal differential (+21) makes the team third-best in the league.

Rangers Season Insights

With 58 goals (3.2 per game), the Rangers have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.

New York has the top defense in the league, allowing 40 total goals (only 2.2 per game).

Their +18 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bruins vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-115) Rangers (-105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.