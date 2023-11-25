The leaders in the Eastern Conference will battle when the second-place New York Rangers (14-3-1) host the first-place Boston Bruins (14-2-3) on Saturday, November 25 at Madison Square Garden.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in on ESPN+, MSG, and NESN as the Rangers and the Bruins take the ice.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs Rangers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins concede only 2.3 goals per game (43 in total), the second-fewest in the NHL.

The Bruins' 64 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them ninth in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Bruins have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 19 12 18 30 20 9 0% Brad Marchand 19 7 12 19 16 10 25% Charlie Coyle 19 7 9 16 9 7 54.5% Charlie McAvoy 15 3 12 15 15 2 - Pavel Zacha 19 7 8 15 8 8 50.9%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers have been the stingiest unit in league action, allowing 40 total goals (only 2.2 per game).

The Rangers' 58 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Rangers have secured 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that stretch.

Rangers Key Players