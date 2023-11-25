Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins (first at 14-2-3) and the New York Rangers (second at 14-3-1), square off on Saturday, November 25 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NESN.

Over the last 10 outings for the Bruins (6-2-2), their offense has totaled 35 goals while their defense has allowed 28 goals. They have had 33 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored nine goals (27.3%).

Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Saturday's game.

Bruins vs. Rangers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final tally of Rangers 3, Bruins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-105)

Rangers (-105) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Rangers (+1.5)

Bruins vs Rangers Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins are 2-3-5 in overtime contests on their way to a 14-2-3 overall record.

Boston has nine points (3-1-3) in the seven games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Boston has scored two goals in three games this season (1-1-1 record, three points).

The Bruins have scored more than two goals in 16 games (13-1-2, 28 points).

In the eight games when Boston has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 10 points after finishing 4-2-2.

When it has outshot opponents, Boston is 7-0-1 (15 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Bruins finished 7-2-2 in those matchups (16 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 11th 3.37 Goals Scored 3.22 15th 2nd 2.26 Goals Allowed 2.22 1st 13th 31.5 Shots 28.9 27th 19th 31.1 Shots Allowed 29 8th 12th 22.22% Power Play % 29.82% 3rd 1st 89.04% Penalty Kill % 86.67% 6th

Bruins vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

