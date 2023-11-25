Bruins vs. Rangers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 25
Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins (first at 14-2-3) and the New York Rangers (second at 14-3-1), square off on Saturday, November 25 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NESN.
Over the last 10 outings for the Bruins (6-2-2), their offense has totaled 35 goals while their defense has allowed 28 goals. They have had 33 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored nine goals (27.3%).
Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Saturday's game.
Bruins vs. Rangers Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final tally of Rangers 3, Bruins 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-105)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Rangers (+1.5)
Bruins vs Rangers Additional Info
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins are 2-3-5 in overtime contests on their way to a 14-2-3 overall record.
- Boston has nine points (3-1-3) in the seven games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- Boston has scored two goals in three games this season (1-1-1 record, three points).
- The Bruins have scored more than two goals in 16 games (13-1-2, 28 points).
- In the eight games when Boston has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 10 points after finishing 4-2-2.
- When it has outshot opponents, Boston is 7-0-1 (15 points).
- The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Bruins finished 7-2-2 in those matchups (16 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Rangers AVG
|Rangers Rank
|11th
|3.37
|Goals Scored
|3.22
|15th
|2nd
|2.26
|Goals Allowed
|2.22
|1st
|13th
|31.5
|Shots
|28.9
|27th
|19th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|29
|8th
|12th
|22.22%
|Power Play %
|29.82%
|3rd
|1st
|89.04%
|Penalty Kill %
|86.67%
|6th
Bruins vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
