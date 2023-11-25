The Eastern Conference's top-ranked squad, the Boston Bruins (14-2-3), visit the second-ranked group in the conference, the New York Rangers (14-3-1), on Saturday, November 25 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and NESN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bruins vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-115) Rangers (-105) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have gone 10-5 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Boston has a 10-5 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

The Bruins have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Boston and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in eight of 19 games this season.

Bruins vs Rangers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs. Rangers Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 64 (9th) Goals 58 (21st) 43 (2nd) Goals Allowed 40 (1st) 14 (15th) Power Play Goals 17 (5th) 8 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (3rd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Boston has gone 6-2-2 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Six of Boston's past 10 games went over.

The Bruins have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.

During their last 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.

The Bruins net the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 64 this season.

On defense, the Bruins are one of the best units in league action, allowing just 43 goals to rank second.

With a +21 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.