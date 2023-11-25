The Boston Bruins, Charlie McAvoy included, will play the New York Rangers on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. Prop bets for McAvoy are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

McAvoy has averaged 19:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In three of 15 games this year, McAvoy has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

McAvoy has a point in 10 of 15 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

McAvoy has an assist in seven of 15 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that McAvoy hits the over on his points over/under is 56.1%, based on the odds.

McAvoy has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 40 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 15 Games 2 15 Points 1 3 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

