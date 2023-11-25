The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-5) meet in Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Georgia vs. Georgia Tech?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia 39, Georgia Tech 20

Georgia 39, Georgia Tech 20 Georgia has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of 10 times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Bulldogs have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -3000 or shorter and won each time.

Georgia Tech has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won four of those games.

The Yellow Jackets have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1200 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulldogs' implied win probability is 96.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (+24.5)



Georgia Tech (+24.5) Georgia has four wins in 11 games versus the spread this year.

In 2023, the Bulldogs are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 24.5 points or more (in five chances).

Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 6-4-0 this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) This season, four of Georgia's 11 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 59.5 points.

This season, seven of Georgia Tech's games have ended with a score higher than 59.5 points.

The over/under for the contest of 59.5 is 12.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Georgia (40.4 points per game) and Georgia Tech (31.9 points per game).

Splits Tables

Georgia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.5 54.4 52 Implied Total AVG 39.1 41.6 34.8 ATS Record 4-7-0 2-5-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 3-4-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-0 6-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Georgia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.1 54.5 57.7 Implied Total AVG 33.4 32.8 34 ATS Record 6-4-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 8-2-0 5-0-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-3 1-1 3-2

