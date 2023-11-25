Saturday's game that pits the Harvard Crimson (4-2) against the SMU Mustangs (3-2) at Harry West Gymnasium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-70 in favor of Harvard. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 25.

The Crimson won their most recent matchup 69-64 against North Dakota State on Friday.

Harvard vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Harry West Gymnasium in San Diego, California

Harvard vs. SMU Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Harvard 71, SMU 70

Other Ivy League Predictions

Harvard Schedule Analysis

  • On November 9, the Crimson claimed their signature win of the season, a 66-59 victory over the Boston College Eagles, a top 100 team (No. 96), according to our computer rankings.
  • Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Crimson are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most losses.
  • Harvard has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.
  • When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Mustangs are 0-0 (.000%) -- tied for the 125th-most wins.

Harvard 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 66-59 on the road over Boston College (No. 96) on November 9
  • 69-64 over North Dakota State (No. 143) on November 24
  • 85-41 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 210) on November 12
  • 78-57 on the road over UMass (No. 284) on November 16

Harvard Leaders

  • Harmoni Turner: 21.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.7 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)
  • Elena Rodriguez: 12 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 61.7 FG%
  • Lola Mullaney: 13.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.4 FG%, 38 3PT% (19-for-50)
  • Katie Krupa: 7.5 PTS, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)
  • Abigail Wright: 8.3 PTS, 52.9 FG%

Harvard Performance Insights

  • The Crimson outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game (posting 74 points per game, 93rd in college basketball, and allowing 66.7 per contest, 223rd in college basketball) and have a +44 scoring differential.

