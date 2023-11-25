Saturday's game that pits the Harvard Crimson (4-2) against the SMU Mustangs (3-2) at Harry West Gymnasium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-70 in favor of Harvard. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 25.

The Crimson won their most recent matchup 69-64 against North Dakota State on Friday.

Harvard vs. SMU Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Harry West Gymnasium in San Diego, California

Harvard vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 71, SMU 70

Other Ivy League Predictions

Harvard Schedule Analysis

On November 9, the Crimson claimed their signature win of the season, a 66-59 victory over the Boston College Eagles, a top 100 team (No. 96), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Crimson are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most losses.

Harvard has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Mustangs are 0-0 (.000%) -- tied for the 125th-most wins.

Harvard 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 on the road over Boston College (No. 96) on November 9

69-64 over North Dakota State (No. 143) on November 24

85-41 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 210) on November 12

78-57 on the road over UMass (No. 284) on November 16

Harvard Leaders

Harmoni Turner: 21.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.7 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

21.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.7 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Elena Rodriguez: 12 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 61.7 FG%

12 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 61.7 FG% Lola Mullaney: 13.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.4 FG%, 38 3PT% (19-for-50)

13.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.4 FG%, 38 3PT% (19-for-50) Katie Krupa: 7.5 PTS, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)

7.5 PTS, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15) Abigail Wright: 8.3 PTS, 52.9 FG%

Harvard Performance Insights

The Crimson outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game (posting 74 points per game, 93rd in college basketball, and allowing 66.7 per contest, 223rd in college basketball) and have a +44 scoring differential.

