The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-4) face the St. John's Red Storm (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Holy Cross vs. St. John's Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

Holy Cross Stats Insights

The Crusaders have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45% shooting opponents of the Red Storm have averaged.

This season, Holy Cross has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45% from the field.

The Crusaders are the 317th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at ninth.

The Crusaders' 68.3 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 77 the Red Storm give up to opponents.

Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Holy Cross scored 2.2 more points per game at home (67.5) than away (65.3).

At home, the Crusaders gave up 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 73.3.

Beyond the arc, Holy Cross made more trifectas on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (39.3%) than at home (34.4%).

Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule