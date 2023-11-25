The St. John's Red Storm (3-2) play the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's vs. Holy Cross matchup.

Holy Cross vs. St. John's Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

Holy Cross vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Holy Cross vs. St. John's Betting Trends

Holy Cross has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

St. John's has covered just once in five games with a spread this season.

Red Storm games have gone over the point total four out of five times this season.

