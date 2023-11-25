Saturday's game between the St. John's Red Storm (3-2) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-4) at Carnesecca Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-66 and heavily favors St. John's to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 25.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Holy Cross vs. St. John's Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Where: Queens, New York

Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Holy Cross vs. St. John's Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 84, Holy Cross 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Holy Cross vs. St. John's

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (-17.8)

St. John's (-17.8) Computer Predicted Total: 149.6

St. John's has gone 1-4-0 against the spread, while Holy Cross' ATS record this season is 3-3-0. A total of four out of the Red Storm's games this season have hit the over, and three of the Crusaders' games have gone over.

Holy Cross Performance Insights

The Crusaders have been outscored by 7.9 points per game (posting 68.3 points per game, 283rd in college basketball, while conceding 76.2 per contest, 284th in college basketball) and have a -47 scoring differential.

Holy Cross grabs 29.0 rebounds per game (319th in college basketball) while conceding 32.0 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.0 boards per game.

Holy Cross knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (140th in college basketball) at a 34.3% rate (131st in college basketball), compared to the 9.2 per outing its opponents make, shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc.

Holy Cross has committed 11.2 turnovers per game (132nd in college basketball), 2.9 more than the 8.3 it forces (353rd in college basketball).

