The St. John's Red Storm (3-2) meet the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 2.

Holy Cross vs. St. John's Game Information

St. John's Players to Watch

Joel Soriano: 16.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0 STL, 2.2 BLK

16.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0 STL, 2.2 BLK Daniss Jenkins: 15 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK Chris Ledlum: 9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Jordan Dingle: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Glenn Taylor Jr.: 7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

St. John's Players to Watch

Holy Cross vs. St. John's Stat Comparison

St. John's Rank St. John's AVG Holy Cross AVG Holy Cross Rank 148th 77.6 Points Scored 68.3 281st 295th 77 Points Allowed 76.2 280th 85th 37.2 Rebounds 29 323rd 15th 14 Off. Rebounds 7.5 293rd 62nd 9.2 3pt Made 7.8 153rd 103rd 15.2 Assists 12 248th 327th 15 Turnovers 11.2 132nd

