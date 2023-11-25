The St. John's Red Storm (3-2) meet the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 2.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Holy Cross vs. St. John's Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Holy Cross Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Holy Cross Players to Watch

  • Joel Soriano: 16.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Daniss Jenkins: 15 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Chris Ledlum: 9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jordan Dingle: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Glenn Taylor Jr.: 7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's Players to Watch

  • Soriano: 16.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Jenkins: 15 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ledlum: 9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dingle: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Taylor: 7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Holy Cross vs. St. John's Stat Comparison

St. John's Rank St. John's AVG Holy Cross AVG Holy Cross Rank
148th 77.6 Points Scored 68.3 281st
295th 77 Points Allowed 76.2 280th
85th 37.2 Rebounds 29 323rd
15th 14 Off. Rebounds 7.5 293rd
62nd 9.2 3pt Made 7.8 153rd
103rd 15.2 Assists 12 248th
327th 15 Turnovers 11.2 132nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.