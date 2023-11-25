The St. John's Red Storm (3-2) face the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-4) as double-digit, 23.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. The over/under for the matchup is set at 153.5.

Holy Cross vs. St. John's Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. John's -23.5 153.5

Crusaders Betting Records & Stats

Holy Cross has combined with its opponent to score more than 153.5 points only once this season.

Holy Cross has had an average of 144.5 points scored in its games so far this season, 9.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this season, Holy Cross has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

St. John's (1-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 20% of the time, 30% less often than Holy Cross (3-3-0) this season.

Holy Cross vs. St. John's Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's 4 80% 77.6 145.9 77 153.2 144.9 Holy Cross 1 16.7% 68.3 145.9 76.2 153.2 142.8

Additional Holy Cross Insights & Trends

The Crusaders put up an average of 68.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 77 the Red Storm give up.

Holy Cross vs. St. John's Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's 1-4-0 0-0 4-1-0 Holy Cross 3-3-0 0-0 3-3-0

Holy Cross vs. St. John's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's Holy Cross 11-5 Home Record 6-9 3-8 Away Record 4-11 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

