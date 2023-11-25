The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) meet the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This clash is available on Fox Sports 2.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Holy Cross vs. St. John's (NY) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Holy Cross Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Holy Cross Top Players (2022-23)

  • Gerrale Gates: 16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Bo Montgomery: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joseph Octave: 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Will Batchelder: 12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nolan Dorsey: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's (NY) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Joel Soriano: 15.2 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • David Jones: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Posh Alexander: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dylan Addae-Wusu: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Andre Curbelo: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Holy Cross vs. St. John's (NY) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

St. John's (NY) Rank St. John's (NY) AVG Holy Cross AVG Holy Cross Rank
50th 77.3 Points Scored 66.8 306th
316th 75.2 Points Allowed 72.6 254th
5th 37.2 Rebounds 29.2 306th
5th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 6.4 328th
324th 5.8 3pt Made 6.8 237th
40th 15.2 Assists 12.4 230th
320th 13.5 Turnovers 12 200th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.