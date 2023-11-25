Holy Cross vs. St. John's (NY) November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) meet the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This clash is available on Fox Sports 2.
Holy Cross vs. St. John's (NY) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
Holy Cross Top Players (2022-23)
- Gerrale Gates: 16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Bo Montgomery: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joseph Octave: 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Batchelder: 12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nolan Dorsey: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
St. John's (NY) Top Players (2022-23)
- Joel Soriano: 15.2 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- David Jones: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Posh Alexander: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Addae-Wusu: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andre Curbelo: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Holy Cross vs. St. John's (NY) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|St. John's (NY) Rank
|St. John's (NY) AVG
|Holy Cross AVG
|Holy Cross Rank
|50th
|77.3
|Points Scored
|66.8
|306th
|316th
|75.2
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|254th
|5th
|37.2
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|5th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|328th
|324th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|320th
|13.5
|Turnovers
|12
|200th
