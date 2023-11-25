When the Boston Bruins square off against the New York Rangers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will Mason Lohrei light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Mason Lohrei score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Lohrei stats and insights

Lohrei has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Lohrei has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 40 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

