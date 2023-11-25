The Merrimack Warriors (3-3) square off against the Alabama State Hornets (2-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on ESPN+.

Merrimack vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Merrimack Stats Insights

This season, the Warriors have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Hornets' opponents have knocked down.

Merrimack is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

The Warriors are the 259th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hornets sit at 41st.

The Warriors average 73 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 80.3 the Hornets give up.

Merrimack is 2-0 when scoring more than 80.3 points.

Merrimack Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Merrimack posted 4.0 more points per game (64.9) than it did when playing on the road (60.9).

Defensively the Warriors were better at home last season, ceding 58.2 points per game, compared to 65.2 in away games.

When it comes to total threes made, Merrimack fared worse in home games last year, averaging 7.1 threes per game, compared to 7.5 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 34.8% three-point percentage in home games and a 30.8% mark on the road.

