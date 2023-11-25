How to Watch Merrimack vs. Alabama State on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Merrimack Warriors (3-3) square off against the Alabama State Hornets (2-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on ESPN+.
Merrimack vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other NEC Games
Merrimack Stats Insights
- This season, the Warriors have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Hornets' opponents have knocked down.
- Merrimack is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Warriors are the 259th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hornets sit at 41st.
- The Warriors average 73 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 80.3 the Hornets give up.
- Merrimack is 2-0 when scoring more than 80.3 points.
Merrimack Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Merrimack posted 4.0 more points per game (64.9) than it did when playing on the road (60.9).
- Defensively the Warriors were better at home last season, ceding 58.2 points per game, compared to 65.2 in away games.
- When it comes to total threes made, Merrimack fared worse in home games last year, averaging 7.1 threes per game, compared to 7.5 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 34.8% three-point percentage in home games and a 30.8% mark on the road.
Merrimack Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 76-52
|Value City Arena
|11/22/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 96-73
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Samford
|L 79-71
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/25/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/2/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Hammel Court
