Saturday's contest that pits the Merrimack Warriors (3-3) versus the Alabama State Hornets (2-4) at Pete Hanna Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-69 in favor of Merrimack, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 25.

There is no line set for the game.

Merrimack vs. Alabama State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Merrimack vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Merrimack 80, Alabama State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Merrimack vs. Alabama State

Computer Predicted Spread: Merrimack (-10.7)

Merrimack (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 149.2

Merrimack has gone 5-0-0 against the spread, while Alabama State's ATS record this season is 4-1-0. The Warriors have a 3-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hornets have a record of 4-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Merrimack Performance Insights

The Warriors have a +6 scoring differential, putting up 73 points per game (215th in college basketball) and allowing 72 (202nd in college basketball).

Merrimack is 259th in college basketball at 31.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.5 its opponents average.

Merrimack connects on 6.2 three-pointers per game (277th in college basketball), 2.3 fewer than its opponents (8.5).

The Warriors rank 224th in college basketball by averaging 92.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 211th in college basketball, allowing 90.8 points per 100 possessions.

Merrimack has won the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 13.3 (259th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.5 (69th in college basketball).

