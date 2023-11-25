The Merrimack Warriors (3-3) are favored by 7.5 points against the Alabama State Hornets (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under is 138.5 for the matchup.

Merrimack vs. Alabama State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Merrimack -7.5 138.5

Merrimack Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Merrimack and its opponents have combined to total more than 138.5 points.

The average total in Merrimack's matchups this year is 145.0, 6.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Warriors have put together a perfect 5-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Merrimack won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Warriors have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -300 odds on them winning this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Merrimack has a 75% chance to win.

Merrimack vs. Alabama State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Merrimack 2 40% 73.0 151.5 72.0 152.3 132.7 Alabama State 4 80% 78.5 151.5 80.3 152.3 150.5

Additional Merrimack Insights & Trends

The Warriors average 73.0 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 80.3 the Hornets give up.

Merrimack vs. Alabama State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Merrimack 5-0-0 0-0 3-2-0 Alabama State 4-1-0 3-1 4-1-0

Merrimack vs. Alabama State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Merrimack Alabama State 10-6 Home Record 5-5 8-8 Away Record 2-18 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.3 60.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-8-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-12-0

