Saturday's game features the Columbia Lions (2-4) and the Northeastern Huskies (4-1) facing off at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-59 win for heavily favored Columbia according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Huskies won their last outing 63-46 against Wagner on Tuesday.

Northeastern vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Northeastern vs. Columbia Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 74, Northeastern 59

Other CAA Predictions

Northeastern Schedule Analysis

Northeastern has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

The Lions have tied for the 112th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (zero).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Northeastern is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

Northeastern 2023-24 Best Wins

78-74 at home over UMass (No. 276) on November 9

58-47 at home over Merrimack (No. 300) on November 16

73-61 on the road over Stonehill (No. 342) on November 6

63-46 at home over Wagner (No. 356) on November 21

Northeastern Leaders

Derin Erdogan: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 33.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32)

11.4 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 33.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32) Gemima Motema: 12.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

12.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Deja Bristol: 9.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%

9.2 PTS, 54.1 FG% Asha Parker: 10.0 PTS, 63.0 FG%

10.0 PTS, 63.0 FG% Maddie Vizza: 10.8 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 60.7 3PT% (17-for-28)

Northeastern Performance Insights

The Huskies put up 66.0 points per game (196th in college basketball) while giving up 59.0 per outing (109th in college basketball). They have a +35 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.0 points per game.

