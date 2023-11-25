Northeastern vs. Columbia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's game features the Columbia Lions (2-4) and the Northeastern Huskies (4-1) facing off at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-59 win for heavily favored Columbia according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.
The Huskies won their last outing 63-46 against Wagner on Tuesday.
Northeastern vs. Columbia Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
Northeastern vs. Columbia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Columbia 74, Northeastern 59
Northeastern Schedule Analysis
- Northeastern has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.
- The Lions have tied for the 112th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (zero).
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Northeastern is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.
Northeastern 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-74 at home over UMass (No. 276) on November 9
- 58-47 at home over Merrimack (No. 300) on November 16
- 73-61 on the road over Stonehill (No. 342) on November 6
- 63-46 at home over Wagner (No. 356) on November 21
Northeastern Leaders
- Derin Erdogan: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 33.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32)
- Gemima Motema: 12.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Deja Bristol: 9.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%
- Asha Parker: 10.0 PTS, 63.0 FG%
- Maddie Vizza: 10.8 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 60.7 3PT% (17-for-28)
Northeastern Performance Insights
- The Huskies put up 66.0 points per game (196th in college basketball) while giving up 59.0 per outing (109th in college basketball). They have a +35 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.0 points per game.
