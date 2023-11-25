The Princeton Tigers (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Jadwin Gymnasium. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northeastern vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Northeastern Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 47.9% from the field, 8.1% higher than the 39.8% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Northeastern has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 170th.

The Huskies' 74.8 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 61.6 the Tigers give up.

When it scores more than 61.6 points, Northeastern is 3-2.

Northeastern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Northeastern averaged 1.0 more points per game at home (65.8) than away (64.8).

In 2022-23, the Huskies allowed 9.8 fewer points per game at home (66.8) than away (76.6).

Northeastern made the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (7.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than away (34.7%).

Northeastern Upcoming Schedule