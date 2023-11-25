How to Watch Northeastern vs. Princeton on TV or Live Stream - November 25
The Princeton Tigers (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Jadwin Gymnasium. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northeastern vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northeastern Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 47.9% from the field, 8.1% higher than the 39.8% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Northeastern has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 170th.
- The Huskies' 74.8 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 61.6 the Tigers give up.
- When it scores more than 61.6 points, Northeastern is 3-2.
Northeastern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Northeastern averaged 1.0 more points per game at home (65.8) than away (64.8).
- In 2022-23, the Huskies allowed 9.8 fewer points per game at home (66.8) than away (76.6).
- Northeastern made the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (7.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than away (34.7%).
Northeastern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ East Carolina
|W 82-76
|Minges Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Kennesaw State
|L 79-77
|Minges Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 93-76
|Minges Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ Princeton
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
|12/2/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|Matthews Arena
