The Princeton Tigers (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Jadwin Gymnasium. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northeastern vs. Princeton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey
  • TV: ESPN+
Northeastern Stats Insights

  • The Huskies are shooting 47.9% from the field, 8.1% higher than the 39.8% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Northeastern has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 170th.
  • The Huskies' 74.8 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 61.6 the Tigers give up.
  • When it scores more than 61.6 points, Northeastern is 3-2.

Northeastern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Northeastern averaged 1.0 more points per game at home (65.8) than away (64.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Huskies allowed 9.8 fewer points per game at home (66.8) than away (76.6).
  • Northeastern made the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (7.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than away (34.7%).

Northeastern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ East Carolina W 82-76 Minges Coliseum
11/20/2023 Kennesaw State L 79-77 Minges Coliseum
11/21/2023 Georgia Southern W 93-76 Minges Coliseum
11/25/2023 @ Princeton - Jadwin Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center
12/2/2023 Old Dominion - Matthews Arena

