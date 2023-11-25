Saturday's contest between the Princeton Tigers (5-0) and the Northeastern Huskies (3-3) at Jadwin Gymnasium should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-58 and heavily favors Princeton to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Northeastern vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Princeton, New Jersey

Venue: Jadwin Gymnasium

Northeastern vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Princeton 85, Northeastern 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Northeastern vs. Princeton

Computer Predicted Spread: Princeton (-26.8)

Princeton (-26.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.6

Princeton has put together a 5-0-0 record against the spread this season, while Northeastern is 3-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tigers are 0-4-1 and the Huskies are 5-1-0.

Northeastern Performance Insights

The Huskies score 74.8 points per game (188th in college basketball) and concede 74.7 (266th in college basketball) for a +1 scoring differential overall.

The 32.2 rebounds per game Northeastern accumulates rank 237th in the country, 4.7 more than the 27.5 its opponents record.

Northeastern makes 1.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.8 (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.5.

Northeastern loses the turnover battle by 3.0 per game, committing 13.5 (276th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.5.

