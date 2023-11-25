Northeastern vs. Princeton Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 25
Saturday's contest between the Princeton Tigers (5-0) and the Northeastern Huskies (3-3) at Jadwin Gymnasium should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-58 and heavily favors Princeton to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.
Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.
Northeastern vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Where: Princeton, New Jersey
- Venue: Jadwin Gymnasium
Northeastern vs. Princeton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Princeton 85, Northeastern 58
Spread & Total Prediction for Northeastern vs. Princeton
- Computer Predicted Spread: Princeton (-26.8)
- Computer Predicted Total: 142.6
Princeton has put together a 5-0-0 record against the spread this season, while Northeastern is 3-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tigers are 0-4-1 and the Huskies are 5-1-0.
Northeastern Performance Insights
- The Huskies score 74.8 points per game (188th in college basketball) and concede 74.7 (266th in college basketball) for a +1 scoring differential overall.
- The 32.2 rebounds per game Northeastern accumulates rank 237th in the country, 4.7 more than the 27.5 its opponents record.
- Northeastern makes 1.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6.8 (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.5.
- Northeastern loses the turnover battle by 3.0 per game, committing 13.5 (276th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.5.
