The Columbia Lions (2-4) battle the Northeastern Huskies (4-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northeastern vs. Columbia Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies score an average of 66 points per game, only 4.8 fewer points than the 70.8 the Lions allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 70.8 points, Northeastern is 2-0.
  • Columbia is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 66 points.
  • The Lions put up 70.5 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 59 the Huskies give up.
  • Columbia is 2-3 when scoring more than 59 points.
  • Northeastern is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.
  • The Lions are making 42% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (37.1%).

Northeastern Leaders

  • Derin Erdogan: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 33.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)
  • Gemima Motema: 12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Deja Bristol: 9.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%
  • Asha Parker: 10 PTS, 63 FG%
  • Maddie Vizza: 10.8 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 60.7 3PT% (17-for-28)

Northeastern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ Boston College L 67-58 Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/16/2023 Merrimack W 58-47 Cabot Center
11/21/2023 Wagner W 63-46 Cabot Center
11/25/2023 @ Columbia - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ New Hampshire - Whittemore Center
12/4/2023 @ Syracuse - JMA Wireless Dome

