How to Watch the Northeastern vs. Columbia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Columbia Lions (2-4) battle the Northeastern Huskies (4-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northeastern vs. Columbia Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies score an average of 66 points per game, only 4.8 fewer points than the 70.8 the Lions allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70.8 points, Northeastern is 2-0.
- Columbia is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 66 points.
- The Lions put up 70.5 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 59 the Huskies give up.
- Columbia is 2-3 when scoring more than 59 points.
- Northeastern is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.
- The Lions are making 42% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (37.1%).
Northeastern Leaders
- Derin Erdogan: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 33.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)
- Gemima Motema: 12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
- Deja Bristol: 9.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%
- Asha Parker: 10 PTS, 63 FG%
- Maddie Vizza: 10.8 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 60.7 3PT% (17-for-28)
Northeastern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 67-58
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/16/2023
|Merrimack
|W 58-47
|Cabot Center
|11/21/2023
|Wagner
|W 63-46
|Cabot Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Columbia
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|-
|Whittemore Center
|12/4/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
