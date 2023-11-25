The Columbia Lions (2-4) battle the Northeastern Huskies (4-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northeastern vs. Columbia Scoring Comparison

The Huskies score an average of 66 points per game, only 4.8 fewer points than the 70.8 the Lions allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.8 points, Northeastern is 2-0.

Columbia is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 66 points.

The Lions put up 70.5 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 59 the Huskies give up.

Columbia is 2-3 when scoring more than 59 points.

Northeastern is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.

The Lions are making 42% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (37.1%).

Northeastern Leaders

Derin Erdogan: 11.4 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 33.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)

11.4 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 33.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32) Gemima Motema: 12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Deja Bristol: 9.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%

9.2 PTS, 54.1 FG% Asha Parker: 10 PTS, 63 FG%

10 PTS, 63 FG% Maddie Vizza: 10.8 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 60.7 3PT% (17-for-28)

Northeastern Schedule