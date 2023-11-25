The Princeton Tigers (2-0) will play the Northeastern Huskies (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Northeastern vs. Princeton Game Information

Northeastern Top Players (2022-23)

Jahmyl Telfort: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Doherty: 8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Joe Pridgen: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Coleman Stucke: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Alexander Nwagha: 4.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Princeton Top Players (2022-23)

Tosan Evbuomwan: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Caden Pierce: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Matt Allocco: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ryan Langborg: 12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Keeshawn Kellman: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Northeastern vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Princeton Rank Princeton AVG Northeastern AVG Northeastern Rank 85th 75.5 Points Scored 65.3 328th 127th 68.5 Points Allowed 71.7 231st 20th 35.6 Rebounds 32.9 107th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 60th 8.5 3pt Made 7.0 219th 157th 13.3 Assists 12.6 211th 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 13.9 332nd

