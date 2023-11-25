Northeastern vs. Princeton November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Princeton Tigers (2-0) will play the Northeastern Huskies (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Northeastern vs. Princeton Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northeastern Top Players (2022-23)
- Jahmyl Telfort: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Doherty: 8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Joe Pridgen: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Coleman Stucke: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alexander Nwagha: 4.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Princeton Top Players (2022-23)
- Tosan Evbuomwan: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Caden Pierce: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Matt Allocco: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Langborg: 12.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keeshawn Kellman: 7.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Northeastern vs. Princeton Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Princeton Rank
|Princeton AVG
|Northeastern AVG
|Northeastern Rank
|85th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|65.3
|328th
|127th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|231st
|20th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|32.9
|107th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|60th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|7.0
|219th
|157th
|13.3
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|13.9
|332nd
