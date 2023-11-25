The Princeton Tigers (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Northeastern Huskies (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Jadwin Gymnasium as big, 13.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 137 for the matchup.

Northeastern vs. Princeton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Princeton, New Jersey

Venue: Jadwin Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Princeton -13.5 137

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Northeastern has played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 137 points.

The average total for Northeastern's games this season has been 149.5, 12.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Northeastern is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Northeastern has come away with one win in the three contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Huskies have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +800 moneyline set for this game.

Northeastern has an implied victory probability of 11.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Northeastern vs. Princeton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137 % of Games Over 137 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Princeton 3 60% 74.0 148.8 61.6 136.3 140.6 Northeastern 4 66.7% 74.8 148.8 74.7 136.3 138.4

Additional Northeastern Insights & Trends

The Huskies average 13.2 more points per game (74.8) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (61.6).

Northeastern has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 61.6 points.

Northeastern vs. Princeton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Princeton 5-0-0 0-0 0-4-1 Northeastern 3-3-0 0-0 5-1-0

Northeastern vs. Princeton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Princeton Northeastern 11-3 Home Record 6-6 7-4 Away Record 3-12 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 6-4-1 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.8 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.8 8-2-2 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-4-0

