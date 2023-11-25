The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is set for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Patrick Brown score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Patrick Brown score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Brown stats and insights

  • Brown is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
  • Brown has no points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have allowed 40 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the least in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Brown recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 6:16 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 10:10 Away W 3-1
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 5-2
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:16 Home W 4-1
10/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 7:44 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:11 Away W 3-0
10/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:17 Away W 3-1
10/21/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:03 Away W 4-2

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

