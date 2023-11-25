Saturday's game features the Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-2) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-6) facing off at Merkert Gymnasium in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 73-60 win for heavily favored Utah Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Skyhawks are coming off of a 71-69 loss to Niagara in their last game on Sunday.

Stonehill vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts

Stonehill vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Tech 73, Stonehill 60

Other NEC Predictions

Stonehill Schedule Analysis

This year, the Skyhawks are winless against D1 opponents.

Stonehill has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (one).

Stonehill has the most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (four).

Stonehill Leaders

Maureen Stapleton: 4.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 40.6 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

4.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 40.6 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Jada Thornton: 11.5 PTS, 33.3 FG%

11.5 PTS, 33.3 FG% Paige Martin: 5.3 PTS, 36.4 FG%

5.3 PTS, 36.4 FG% Anna Boruta: 9.3 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

9.3 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Sharn Hayward: 7.7 PTS, 25.5 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)

Stonehill Performance Insights

The Skyhawks are being outscored by 19.0 points per game with a -114 scoring differential overall. They put up 53.3 points per game (330th in college basketball) and allow 72.3 per contest (297th in college basketball).

