Best Bets & Odds for the UConn vs. UMass Game – Saturday, November 25
The UConn Huskies (2-9) and UMass Minutemen (3-8) will face each other in a clash of FBS Independent opponents at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts. We list the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is UConn vs. UMass?
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: UMass 32, UConn 24
- UConn has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.
- The Huskies have played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.
- This season, UMass has been the underdog eight times and won two of those games.
- The Minutemen have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 57.4%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
UMass (+2.5)
- Against the spread, UConn is 4-6-0 this year.
- The Huskies have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.
- In UMass' 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Minutemen have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more eight times and are 5-3 ATS in those games.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (51.5)
- This season, three of UConn's 11 games have gone over Saturday's total of 51.5 points.
- There have been nine UMass games that have ended with a combined score over 51.5 points this season.
- UConn averages 18 points per game against UMass' 23.6, amounting to 9.9 points under the game's point total of 51.5.
Splits Tables
UConn
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.9
|48.7
|51
|Implied Total AVG
|32
|29.6
|34.4
|ATS Record
|4-6-0
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-5-0
|2-3-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-7
|0-3
|1-4
UMass
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.3
|52.2
|52.4
|Implied Total AVG
|34.4
|31.2
|37
|ATS Record
|5-6-0
|1-4-0
|4-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-3-0
|4-1-0
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-6
|0-2
|2-4
