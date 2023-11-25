The UConn Huskies (2-9) and UMass Minutemen (3-8) will face each other in a clash of FBS Independent opponents at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is UConn vs. UMass?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UMass 32, UConn 24

UMass 32, UConn 24 UConn has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

The Huskies have played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

This season, UMass has been the underdog eight times and won two of those games.

The Minutemen have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UMass (+2.5)



UMass (+2.5) Against the spread, UConn is 4-6-0 this year.

The Huskies have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more.

In UMass' 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Minutemen have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more eight times and are 5-3 ATS in those games.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51.5)



Over (51.5) This season, three of UConn's 11 games have gone over Saturday's total of 51.5 points.

There have been nine UMass games that have ended with a combined score over 51.5 points this season.

UConn averages 18 points per game against UMass' 23.6, amounting to 9.9 points under the game's point total of 51.5.

Splits Tables

UConn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.9 48.7 51 Implied Total AVG 32 29.6 34.4 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 0-3 1-4

UMass

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.3 52.2 52.4 Implied Total AVG 34.4 31.2 37 ATS Record 5-6-0 1-4-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 8-3-0 4-1-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 0-2 2-4

