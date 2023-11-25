UMass Lowell vs. Fordham Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Fordham Rams (3-2) and the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-5) squaring off at Rose Hill Gymnasium (on November 25) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 58-55 victory for Fordham.
The River Hawks lost their most recent outing 58-49 against Cent. Conn. St. on Tuesday.
UMass Lowell vs. Fordham Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
UMass Lowell vs. Fordham Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fordham 58, UMass Lowell 55
Other America East Predictions
UMass Lowell Schedule Analysis
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the River Hawks are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most defeats.
- UMass Lowell has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (one).
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, UMass Lowell is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most losses.
UMass Lowell Leaders
- Sydney Watkins: 7.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.2 STL, 39.5 FG%
- Mili Carrera: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
- Rayne Durant: 2.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 31.6 FG%
- Maddie Rice: 4.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%
- Leilani Rodriguez: 7.2 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)
UMass Lowell Performance Insights
- The River Hawks put up 49.4 points per game (347th in college basketball) while allowing 62.0 per outing (160th in college basketball). They have a -63 scoring differential and have been outscored by 12.6 points per game.
