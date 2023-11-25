Saturday's game features the Fordham Rams (3-2) and the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-5) squaring off at Rose Hill Gymnasium (on November 25) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 58-55 victory for Fordham.

The River Hawks lost their most recent outing 58-49 against Cent. Conn. St. on Tuesday.

UMass Lowell vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

UMass Lowell vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 58, UMass Lowell 55

Other America East Predictions

UMass Lowell Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the River Hawks are 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 47th-most defeats.

UMass Lowell has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (one).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, UMass Lowell is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most losses.

UMass Lowell Leaders

Sydney Watkins: 7.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.2 STL, 39.5 FG%

7.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.2 STL, 39.5 FG% Mili Carrera: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Rayne Durant: 2.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 31.6 FG%

2.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 31.6 FG% Maddie Rice: 4.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%

4.8 PTS, 44.4 FG% Leilani Rodriguez: 7.2 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)

UMass Lowell Performance Insights

The River Hawks put up 49.4 points per game (347th in college basketball) while allowing 62.0 per outing (160th in college basketball). They have a -63 scoring differential and have been outscored by 12.6 points per game.

