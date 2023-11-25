The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-5) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Fordham Rams (3-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York TV: SportsNet NY

How to Watch Other America East Games

UMass Lowell vs. Fordham Scoring Comparison

The River Hawks put up 7.8 fewer points per game (49.4) than the Rams allow (57.2).

UMass Lowell is 0-2 when it scores more than 57.2 points.

Fordham's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 49.4 points.

The 60.8 points per game the Rams score are the same as the River Hawks allow.

Fordham is 3-0 when scoring more than 62.0 points.

UMass Lowell is 0-3 when giving up fewer than 60.8 points.

The Rams shoot 40.1% from the field, 2.4% lower than the River Hawks concede defensively.

UMass Lowell Leaders

Sydney Watkins: 7.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.2 STL, 39.5 FG%

7.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.2 STL, 39.5 FG% Mili Carrera: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Rayne Durant: 2.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 31.6 FG%

2.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 31.6 FG% Maddie Rice: 4.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%

4.8 PTS, 44.4 FG% Leilani Rodriguez: 7.2 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)

UMass Lowell Schedule