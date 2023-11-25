The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-5) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Fordham Rams (3-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium.

UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
  • TV: SportsNet NY
How to Watch Other America East Games

UMass Lowell vs. Fordham Scoring Comparison

  • The River Hawks put up 7.8 fewer points per game (49.4) than the Rams allow (57.2).
  • UMass Lowell is 0-2 when it scores more than 57.2 points.
  • Fordham's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 49.4 points.
  • The 60.8 points per game the Rams score are the same as the River Hawks allow.
  • Fordham is 3-0 when scoring more than 62.0 points.
  • UMass Lowell is 0-3 when giving up fewer than 60.8 points.
  • The Rams shoot 40.1% from the field, 2.4% lower than the River Hawks concede defensively.

UMass Lowell Leaders

  • Sydney Watkins: 7.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.2 STL, 39.5 FG%
  • Mili Carrera: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
  • Rayne Durant: 2.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 31.6 FG%
  • Maddie Rice: 4.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%
  • Leilani Rodriguez: 7.2 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)

UMass Lowell Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Holy Cross L 51-41 Hart Recreation Center
11/18/2023 Le Moyne L 63-61 Costello Athletic Center
11/21/2023 @ Cent. Conn. St. L 58-49 William H. Detrick Gymnasium
11/25/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/3/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/5/2023 @ Brown - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center

