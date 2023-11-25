How to Watch the UMass Lowell vs. Fordham Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-5) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Fordham Rams (3-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
UMass Lowell vs. Fordham Scoring Comparison
- The River Hawks put up 7.8 fewer points per game (49.4) than the Rams allow (57.2).
- UMass Lowell is 0-2 when it scores more than 57.2 points.
- Fordham's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 49.4 points.
- The 60.8 points per game the Rams score are the same as the River Hawks allow.
- Fordham is 3-0 when scoring more than 62.0 points.
- UMass Lowell is 0-3 when giving up fewer than 60.8 points.
- The Rams shoot 40.1% from the field, 2.4% lower than the River Hawks concede defensively.
UMass Lowell Leaders
- Sydney Watkins: 7.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.2 STL, 39.5 FG%
- Mili Carrera: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.8 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
- Rayne Durant: 2.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK, 31.6 FG%
- Maddie Rice: 4.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%
- Leilani Rodriguez: 7.2 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)
UMass Lowell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Holy Cross
|L 51-41
|Hart Recreation Center
|11/18/2023
|Le Moyne
|L 63-61
|Costello Athletic Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Cent. Conn. St.
|L 58-49
|William H. Detrick Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/5/2023
|@ Brown
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
