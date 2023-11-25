Saturday's contest between the Maryland Terrapins (3-3) and UMass Minutewomen (1-6) at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has a projected final score of 84-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Maryland, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 11:00 AM ET on November 25.

The Minutewomen head into this matchup on the heels of a 90-48 loss to Washington State on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMass vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 84, UMass 59

Other A-10 Predictions

UMass Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Minutewomen defeated the Saint Peter's Peacocks 56-44 on November 6.

The Minutewomen have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).

UMass has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

The Terrapins have tied for the 124th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (zero).

UMass has one loss to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMass Leaders

Stefanie Kulesza: 14.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 46.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

14.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 46.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Bre Bellamy: 8.4 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

8.4 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Kristin Williams: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Tori Hyduke: 5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Jermany Mapp: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

UMass Performance Insights

The Minutewomen put up 56.7 points per game (299th in college basketball) while allowing 74.0 per contest (313th in college basketball). They have a -121 scoring differential and have been outscored by 17.3 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.