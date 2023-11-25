The UMass Minutemen (3-8) face a FBS Independent matchup versus the UConn Huskies (2-9). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on UMass vs. UConn? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is UMass vs. UConn?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UMass 32, UConn 24

UMass 32, UConn 24 UMass has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

The Minutemen have played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in only two games this season, and they lost both.

This season, UConn has been the underdog eight times and won one of those games.

This season, the Huskies have won one of their eight games when they're the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Minutemen have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UMass (-2.5)



UMass (-2.5) Against the spread, UMass is 5-6-0 this season.

The Minutemen have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 2.5 points or more in three chances.

In UConn's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Huskies have an ATS record of 4-4 in their eight games when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

Parlay your bets together on the UMass vs. UConn matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) UMass and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 50.5 points nine times this season.

This season, three of UConn's games have finished with a combined score higher than 50.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 41.6 points per game, 8.9 points fewer than the total of 50.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

UMass

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.3 52.2 52.4 Implied Total AVG 34.4 31.2 37 ATS Record 5-6-0 1-4-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 8-3-0 4-1-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 0-2 2-4

UConn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.9 48.7 51 Implied Total AVG 32 29.6 34.4 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 0-3 1-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.