According to our computer projections, the UMass Minutemen will defeat the UConn Huskies when the two teams play at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which begins at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

UMass vs. UConn Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UMass (+2.5) Over (51.5) UMass 32, UConn 25

UMass Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Minutemen.

So far this year, the Minutemen have compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread.

UMass is 5-3 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

Minutemen games have gone over the point total in eight out of 11 opportunities (72.7%).

The average over/under for UMass games this season is 0.8 more points than the point total of 51.5 in this outing.

UConn Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Huskies a 57.4% chance to win.

The Huskies have four wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

UConn is winless against the spread when it is 2.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Huskies have seen five of its 10 games go over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 51.5 points, 1.6 more than the average point total for UConn games this season.

Minutemen vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UConn 18.0 30.9 20.5 25.0 15.0 38.0 UMass 23.6 38.5 28.4 37.8 19.7 39.0

