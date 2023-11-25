The UMass Minutewomen (1-6) travel to face the Maryland Terrapins (3-3) after dropping four consecutive road games. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

UMass Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico TV: FloHoops

UMass vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

The Minutewomen score an average of 56.7 points per game, 26.0 fewer points than the 82.7 the Terrapins allow.

The 73.3 points per game the Terrapins score are the same as the Minutewomen give up.

When Maryland scores more than 74.0 points, it is 2-1.

When UMass allows fewer than 73.3 points, it is 1-1.

The Terrapins are making 37.9% of their shots from the field, 7.7% lower than the Minutewomen allow to opponents (45.6%).

The Minutewomen's 36.3 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Terrapins have given up.

UMass Leaders

Stefanie Kulesza: 14.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 46.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

14.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 STL, 46.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Bre Bellamy: 8.4 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

8.4 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Kristin Williams: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Tori Hyduke: 5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

5.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Jermany Mapp: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

UMass Schedule