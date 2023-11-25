The UConn Huskies (2-9) take on a fellow FBS Independent opponent when they visit the UMass Minutemen (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

UConn has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 10th-worst with 18.0 points per contest. The defensive unit ranks 106th in the FBS (30.9 points allowed per game). UMass ranks 92nd in points per game (23.6), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking worst in the FBS with 38.5 points ceded per contest.

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UMass vs. UConn Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

UMass vs. UConn Key Statistics

UMass UConn 362.4 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.0 (114th) 428.2 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.8 (107th) 149.7 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.2 (99th) 212.6 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.8 (102nd) 14 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (71st) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (121st)

UMass Stats Leaders

Taisun Phommachanh leads UMass with 1,277 yards on 121-of-197 passing with five touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Kay'Ron Adams has run the ball 218 times for 1,106 yards, with 10 touchdowns.

Gregroy Desrosiers has compiled 291 yards on 34 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 13 passes for 173 yards and two scores.

Anthony Simpson's 685 receiving yards (62.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 51 receptions on 86 targets with three touchdowns.

George Johnson has caught 32 passes and compiled 391 receiving yards (35.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Mark Pope's 52 targets have resulted in 30 catches for 391 yards and one touchdown.

UConn Stats Leaders

Ta'Quan Roberson has 1,901 passing yards for UConn, completing 58.4% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Cam Edwards has racked up 516 yards on 103 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

Victor Rosa has been handed the ball 97 times this year and racked up 479 yards (43.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Justin Joly's 526 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 76 times and has totaled 50 catches and two touchdowns.

Cameron Ross has reeled in 41 passes while averaging 46.9 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Brett Buckman has been the target of 77 passes and racked up 44 grabs for 453 yards, an average of 41.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed UConn or UMass gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.