FBS Independent play pits the UConn Huskies (2-9) against the UMass Minutemen (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The Huskies are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. UMass matchup.

UMass vs. UConn Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

UMass vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

UMass vs. UConn Betting Trends

UMass has covered five times in 11 games with a spread this year.

The Minutemen have covered the spread five times this season (5-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

UConn has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Huskies have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

