UMass vs. UConn: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FBS Independent play pits the UConn Huskies (2-9) against the UMass Minutemen (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The Huskies are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. UMass matchup.
UMass vs. UConn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
UMass vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|UMass Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-2.5)
|50.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|UConn (-2.5)
|51.5
|-137
|+114
UMass vs. UConn Betting Trends
- UMass has covered five times in 11 games with a spread this year.
- The Minutemen have covered the spread five times this season (5-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- UConn has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Huskies have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
