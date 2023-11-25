The UConn Huskies (2-9) visit the UMass Minutemen (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in a matchup between FBS Independent foes at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. UMass is a 2.5-point underdog. A 51.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

With 319 yards of total offense per game (22nd-worst) and 418.8 yards allowed per game on defense (21st-worst), UConn has been struggling on both sides of the ball this season. UMass ranks 93rd in points per game (23.6), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking worst in the FBS with 38.5 points surrendered per contest.

UMass vs. UConn Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite Spread: UConn -2.5, Total: 51.5

UMass Recent Performance

The Minutemen are really playing poorly of late offensively, gaining 367.3 yards per game in their past three games (-61-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 379 (80th-ranked).

The Minutemen are putting up 25.7 points per game in their past three games (0-worst in college football), and giving up 28 per game (-24-worst).

UMass is -52-worst in the country in passing yards during its past three games (172.7 per game), and 64th in passing yards conceded (171.3).

In their past three games, the Minutemen have run for 194.7 yards per game (58th in college football), and conceded 207.7 on the ground (-87-worst).

The Minutemen have two wins against the spread and are 0-3 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three contests, UMass has gone over the total once.

UMass Betting Records & Stats

UMass' ATS record is 5-6-0 this year.

The Minutemen have an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.

The teams have hit the over in eight of UMass' 11 games with a set total.

This season, UMass has won two out of the eight games in which it has been the underdog.

This season, UMass has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

UMass Stats Leaders

Taisun Phommachanh leads UMass with 1,277 yards on 121-of-197 passing with five touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Kay'Ron Adams has run the ball 218 times for 1,106 yards, with 10 touchdowns.

Gregroy Desrosiers has compiled 291 yards on 34 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 13 passes for 173 yards and two scores.

Anthony Simpson has racked up 685 receiving yards on 51 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

George Johnson has caught 32 passes and compiled 391 receiving yards (35.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Mark Pope's 52 targets have resulted in 30 grabs for 391 yards and one touchdown.

Billy Wooden leads the team with five sacks, and also has five TFL and 42 tackles.

Nahji Logan is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 49 tackles, two TFL, and 0.5 sacks.

Juan Lua has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 16 tackles and two passes defended.

