The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-4) have a Big 12 matchup with the Baylor Bears (3-8). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on West Virginia vs. Baylor? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is West Virginia vs. Baylor?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: West Virginia 35, Baylor 23

West Virginia 35, Baylor 23 West Virginia has a 2-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

The Mountaineers have played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, Baylor has won two out of the eight games in which it has been the underdog.

The Bears have not won as an underdog of +300 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mountaineers have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: West Virginia (-11.5)



West Virginia (-11.5) In 10 West Virginia games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Mountaineers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Baylor is 3-7-0 this year.

The Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 11.5 points or more in three chances.

Parlay your bets together on the West Virginia vs. Baylor matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54.5)



Over (54.5) Six of West Virginia's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 54.5 points.

This season, five of Baylor's games have ended with a score higher than 54.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 53.8 points per game, 0.7 points fewer than the over/under of 54.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

West Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.8 51.9 53.7 Implied Total AVG 32.6 32.6 32.6 ATS Record 6-4-0 4-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-3-0 3-2-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-0 2-2

Baylor

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.3 53.3 55.9 Implied Total AVG 32.7 31.8 34 ATS Record 3-7-0 1-5-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-4-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 0-4 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.