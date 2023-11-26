Sunday's contest at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center has the Northern Colorado Bears (2-2) matching up with the Boston University Terriers (4-1) at 4:00 PM (on November 26). Our computer prediction projects a 64-61 victory for Northern Colorado, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Terriers enter this game on the heels of a 64-53 win over Le Moyne on Wednesday.

Boston University vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Boston University vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 64, Boston University 61

Boston University Schedule Analysis

Boston University has four Quadrant 4 wins, tied for the fourth-most in the country. But it also has one Quadrant 4 loss, tied for the 39th-most.

Boston University 2023-24 Best Wins

64-53 at home over Le Moyne (No. 259) on November 22

60-53 at home over Yale (No. 291) on November 14

56-47 at home over New Hampshire (No. 298) on November 10

60-58 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 307) on November 6

Boston University Leaders

Caitlin Weimar: 16.2 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.2 BLK, 53.7 FG%

16.2 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.2 BLK, 53.7 FG% Alex Giannaros: 13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Aoibhe Gormley: 3.4 PTS, 2 STL, 29.2 FG%

3.4 PTS, 2 STL, 29.2 FG% Audrey Ericksen: 8.2 PTS, 40 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

8.2 PTS, 40 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Anete Adler: 5 PTS, 39.3 FG%

Boston University Performance Insights

The Terriers are outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game, with a +26 scoring differential overall. They put up 59 points per game (279th in college basketball) and allow 53.8 per outing (45th in college basketball).

