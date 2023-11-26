How to Watch the Boston University vs. Northern Colorado Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Boston University Terriers (4-1) face the Northern Colorado Bears (2-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. It tips at 4:00 PM ET.
Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Boston University vs. Northern Colorado Scoring Comparison
- The Terriers' 59.0 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 66.3 the Bears give up.
- The 71.8 points per game the Bears average are 18.0 more points than the Terriers allow (53.8).
- Northern Colorado has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 53.8 points.
- Boston University has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.
- The Bears shoot 45.9% from the field, 10.6% higher than the Terriers concede defensively.
Boston University Leaders
- Caitlin Weimar: 16.2 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.2 BLK, 53.7 FG%
- Alex Giannaros: 13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
- Aoibhe Gormley: 3.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 29.2 FG%
- Audrey Ericksen: 8.2 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
- Anete Adler: 5.0 PTS, 39.3 FG%
Boston University Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Yale
|W 60-53
|Case Gym
|11/18/2023
|@ Rider
|L 58-55
|Alumni Gymnasium
|11/22/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 64-53
|Case Gym
|11/26/2023
|@ Northern Colorado
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/5/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Case Gym
