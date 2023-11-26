The Boston University Terriers (4-1) face the Northern Colorado Bears (2-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. It tips at 4:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston University vs. Northern Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Terriers' 59.0 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 66.3 the Bears give up.

The 71.8 points per game the Bears average are 18.0 more points than the Terriers allow (53.8).

Northern Colorado has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 53.8 points.

Boston University has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.

The Bears shoot 45.9% from the field, 10.6% higher than the Terriers concede defensively.

Boston University Leaders

Caitlin Weimar: 16.2 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.2 BLK, 53.7 FG%

16.2 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.2 BLK, 53.7 FG% Alex Giannaros: 13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Aoibhe Gormley: 3.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 29.2 FG%

3.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 29.2 FG% Audrey Ericksen: 8.2 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

8.2 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Anete Adler: 5.0 PTS, 39.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston University Schedule