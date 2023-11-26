The Boston University Terriers (4-1) face the Northern Colorado Bears (2-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. It tips at 4:00 PM ET.

Boston University Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado
  • TV: ESPN+
Boston University vs. Northern Colorado Scoring Comparison

  • The Terriers' 59.0 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 66.3 the Bears give up.
  • The 71.8 points per game the Bears average are 18.0 more points than the Terriers allow (53.8).
  • Northern Colorado has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 53.8 points.
  • Boston University has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.
  • The Bears shoot 45.9% from the field, 10.6% higher than the Terriers concede defensively.

Boston University Leaders

  • Caitlin Weimar: 16.2 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.2 BLK, 53.7 FG%
  • Alex Giannaros: 13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
  • Aoibhe Gormley: 3.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 29.2 FG%
  • Audrey Ericksen: 8.2 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
  • Anete Adler: 5.0 PTS, 39.3 FG%

Boston University Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Yale W 60-53 Case Gym
11/18/2023 @ Rider L 58-55 Alumni Gymnasium
11/22/2023 Le Moyne W 64-53 Case Gym
11/26/2023 @ Northern Colorado - Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
11/28/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center
12/5/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Case Gym

