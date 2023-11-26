The Atlanta Hawks (8-7) visit the Boston Celtics (12-4) after winning three straight road games. The Celtics are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSE

NBCS-BOS and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 123 - Hawks 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 7.5)

Celtics (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-10.0)

Celtics (-10.0) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Under (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.1

The Celtics have been more successful against the spread than the Hawks this year, tallying an ATS record of 8-8-0, compared to the 5-10-0 mark of the Hawks.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the point total 43.8% of the time this season (seven out of 16). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (10 out of 15).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hawks are 3-2, while the Celtics are 11-4 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have been led by their defense, as they rank fifth-best in the NBA by allowing just 107.6 points per game. They rank eighth in the league in points scored (116 per contest).

Boston ranks fifth-best in the NBA by averaging 46.1 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 14th in the league (43.9 allowed per contest).

The Celtics are putting up 24.2 assists per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Boston ranks second-worst in the NBA with 11.4 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is committing 12.7 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in league).

The Celtics sport a 36.1% three-point percentage this year (13th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by making 15.4 treys per contest (third-best).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.