The Boston Celtics (12-4) are favored (by 7.5 points) to build on a six-game home winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (8-7) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 235.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -7.5 235.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's 16 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 235.5 points three times.

The average point total in Boston's games this season is 223.6, 11.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Celtics have put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread.

This season, Boston has been favored 15 times and won 11, or 73.3%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 9-1, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Celtics have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs Hawks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 3 18.8% 116 240.9 107.6 229.3 225.9 Hawks 11 73.3% 124.9 240.9 121.7 229.3 236.3

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have gone 7-3 in their past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

The Celtics have gone over the total twice in their past 10 games.

Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (4-2-0) than it has in road tilts (4-6-0).

The Celtics record 5.7 fewer points per game (116) than the Hawks allow (121.7).

Boston is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 121.7 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 8-8 6-4 7-9 Hawks 5-10 0-0 10-5

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks 116 Points Scored (PG) 124.9 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 3-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-10 3-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-7 107.6 Points Allowed (PG) 121.7 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 8-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-0 12-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.